Illinois' Brad Underwood had heard how good of a shooter Joe Wieskamp was. Before Sunday's game the Illini head coach wanted to see first hand so he went out to watch warm ups. The Iowa freshman hit 19 shots in a row in front of Underwood in warm ups and then hit all 8 of his shots in the game, scoring 24 points. The later earned Wieskamp the B1G Freshman of the week honor.
Illinois’ Underwood impressed with Wieskamp from the start
-
Complete coverage of Iowa Basketball Media Day
-
WQAD 2nd Half Sportscast December 1st
-
Baer primed for big senior season
-
WIU students say they’re disappointed freshman dorms will close
-
Target, Walmart, importer sued over lead in toy jewelry
-
-
Freshman Democratic lawmaker to file discrimination claims against Madigan, capitol an ‘unsafe workplace’
-
Watch: Player meets backboard during Augustana game in shocking basketball video
-
Snowstar takes a hit after unseasonably warm winter temperatures
-
Illinois high school mourns loss of man killed in I-74 wrong-way crash
-
Augie Basketball wins 10th straight, Iowa prepares for Purdue, Illinois looks to reset
-
-
Quad City Storm holds a special weekend for veterans
-
Gunshots fired in parking lot of Moline’s City Line Plaza
-
How Moline is recycling used Christmas trees and keeping an Illinois business warm