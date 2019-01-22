Illinois’ Underwood impressed with Wieskamp from the start

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Illinois' Brad Underwood had heard how good of a shooter Joe Wieskamp was. Before Sunday's game the Illini head coach wanted to see first hand so he went out to watch warm ups. The Iowa freshman hit 19 shots in a row in front of Underwood in warm ups and then hit all 8 of his shots in the game, scoring 24 points. The later earned Wieskamp the B1G Freshman of the week honor.