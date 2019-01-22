× Here’s the #1 Valentine’s candy in each state

Ever wondered what to get on Valentine’s day? check the map below to see what every state likes most…

[Map/visualization of Valentine's candy preferences by state]

Valentine’s Day Candy sales are expected to exceed $1.8 Billion this year. Last year, the National Retail Federation predicted a decline in Valentine’s Day spending EXCEPT for the candy.

Using sales data from the past 11 years CandyStore.com has compiled sales data to determine the most popular Valentine’s Day candy

Conversation hearts have always been a Valentine’s day staple.

But those heart-shaped boxes of chocolate were more popular. That changed last year when conversation hearts finally became more popular than the heart-boxed chocolate.

Cupid corn (Candy corn) didn’t do as well. This is a total reversal from the Christmas season where candy corn and its seasonal variants saw increased sales.

The ever-popular M&M’s did not claim any new #1 spots for any states, it did claim 3 more #2 spots and 5 more #3 spots.

What Candy will you be buying this Valentine’s day? Better make the right choice…