Camanche's Baylor Crigger recently earned his 150th career win. But the Camanche senior has his eyes on a much bigger prize. After 2 setbacks in the 2 straight years, Crigger wants his shot at a state title. Crigger would also love to out do his dad, who took 2nd at State when he was young.
Camanche’s Crigger has sights set on ultimate goal
