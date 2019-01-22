Click here for school cancellations and delays

Camanche’s Crigger has sights set on ultimate goal

Posted 8:43 pm, January 22, 2019, by

Camanche's Baylor Crigger recently earned his 150th career win.  But the Camanche senior has his eyes on a much bigger prize.  After 2 setbacks in the 2 straight years, Crigger wants his shot at a state title.  Crigger would also love to out do his dad, who took 2nd at State when he was young.