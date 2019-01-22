× Burlington teen accused of murder

BURLINGTON, Iowa- An 18-year-old will be facing murder charges after a stabbing lead to the death of a 23-year-old woman.

On Tuesday, January 22, around 2:19 p.m. the Burlington Police Department responded to the 1300-block of South Garfield Street.

Police say when they arrived they found a 23-year-old female victim who had been stabbed.

The 23-year-old was rushed to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

“The name of the victim is not being released until the next of kin have been notified.”

Kaylee Jane Wilson, 18, of Burlington has been taken into custody and charged with Murder in the 2nd Degree.

Wilson is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on no bond while she waits to see a judge.

