Brewer back with Rock, making impact from bench

Posted 8:33 pm, January 22, 2019, by

Shavonne Brewer grew up a Rock so returning to her alma mater was a no brainer.  When Henry Hall was named Rock Island's head coach last spring Brewer was the 1st call he made.  Now an assistant coach, Brewer is back to making a big impact on her Lady Rocks.