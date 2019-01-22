Shavonne Brewer grew up a Rock so returning to her alma mater was a no brainer. When Henry Hall was named Rock Island's head coach last spring Brewer was the 1st call he made. Now an assistant coach, Brewer is back to making a big impact on her Lady Rocks.
Brewer back with Rock, making impact from bench
