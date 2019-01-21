× Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday… Find out what wintry mix you’ll see

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR TUESDAY

A fairly cloudy and down right cold day as temperatures are only in the teens. Winds have remained in check so thankfully no dangerous wind chills to worry about.

Clouds will thicken and lower tonight and into tomorrow as another winter storms creeps toward the Midwest. With its progress, southeasterly winds ahead of the system will allow temperatures to hold steady in the teens through the evening before slowly rising in the lower 20s before dawn.

Area of low pressure associated with this storm will track right across the area. That means a mix of precipitation will fall from snow, freezing rain, sleet and rain as temperatures climb around the freezing mark of 32 degrees. Along the Highway 34 corridor we’ll see a mostly rain event, where areas between the I 80 and Route 30 corridor will see a wintry mix in the morning followed by a mostly rain event by afternoon. The farther north of Route 30 and you’re talking all snow, where 2 to 5 inches is likely late that night. Along I80 an inch or less of snow and slush with areas farther south being a light slush.

Much colder temperatures are on the way especially by the upcoming weekend with high temperatures approaching zero and wind chills as cold as 30 below!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

