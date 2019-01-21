What changes are coming to Tour de Brew in 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERDALE, Illinois -- Some changes are coming to the 2019 Tour de Brew Quad Cities.

The new route was announced, to start at the Front Street Taproom in Davenport. Organizers said that location could bring more attention to their cause, battling cancer.

If we can provide information and showcase the charities we represent like Camp Kesem, children's cancer connection, the Livestrong at the Y program, and the Livestrong Foundation that if anyone does hear those words you have cancer you know there is resources here in the quad cities," said ride director Tina Anderson.

Another new addition to the race will be a 5k, so people who don't bike can still take part.

Registration for the event, held on Saturday, May 4, is open. Click here.