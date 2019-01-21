× U.S. may lift tariffs on Chinese goods

MOLINE, Illinois- There are rumors President Donald Trump may lift some tariffs against China.

Investment Advisor Mark Grywacheski joins us Monday, January 21 to talk about the rumors during Your Money on Good Morning Quad Cities. Grywacheski says the Chinese economy is taking a beating, and the U.S. economy is expected to slow down as well. He says that’s part of the reason why both sides want to come to an agreement.

We’ll also discuss Sears, the future of the company, and how the government shutdown is impacting economic data. Your Money with Mark airs between 5 and 5:30 a.m. every Monday on Good Morning Quad Cities. To live stream our newscast, click here.