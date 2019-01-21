Taco Bell-obsessed viral star treated to 5th birthday party at her favorite restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich. – A 5-year-old Michigan girl whose overjoyed reaction Christmas morning went viral, got the royal treatment from her favorite place on Earth – Taco Bell.

When Natalie Grove wrote her letter to Santa Claus, she only asked for one thing: a Taco Bell gift card.

"All she wrote was ‘Taco Bell gift card, love, Natalie,'" says her mom, Sarah Grove.

Sarah caught Natalie's reaction to getting her Christmas wish on video and it's since been seen around the world after WXMI first shared her story on December 26.

"It just took off from there," Sarah said.

Even network TV shows and foreign online publications picked up Natalie's story. The buzz was enough to get the attention of Taco Bell's corporate office, which sent Natalie a box of Taco Bell merchandise.

In the seven years she's worked for Taco Bell, area coach Tranquility Sampier said she's never met anyone as excited as Natalie. She decided to invite Natalie to celebrate her fifth birthday at the Taco Bell in Rockford.

“To be able to build this relationship with our guests as well is amazing. We’re so excited," Sampier says.

Taco Bell provided balloons, decorations and even a giant foam taco hat for Natalie's party.

"I like being at Taco Bell," said Natalie, who added that she wants to work for one of the restaurants when she gets older.