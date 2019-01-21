Quad Cities Missing Persons Network receives funds from the Three Degree Guarantee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tom Pospisil from Eriksen Chevrolet was on-hand to present a check for $540 for the December Three Degree Guarantee to the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network.

Accepting the check was Dennis Harker representing the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network.

The Quad Cities Missing Persons Network is a community-wide network of volunteers and members who quickly circulate information via social media to rally support to search for the missing person. They also communicate with law enforcement, media and each other in a coordinated and focused manner. Their mission is to provide guidance and support to families and friends of people who are missing and may be in extreme danger of harm or injury. They are people helping to find people.

