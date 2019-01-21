× Puppy that survived euthanasia attempt gets adopted

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The puppy that survived a euthanasia attempt has found his forever home.

Rudolph, the eight-month-old Lab/American Pitbull mix, was adopted on Saturday, January 19, according to a post on the Kings Harvest Pet Rescue Facebook page.

The puppy came from an overcrowded shelter in Oklahoma. He was selected to be put down, but the procedure didn’t take. When the veterinarians walked in, Rudolph was still awake, getting a second chance at life.

