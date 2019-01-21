Your Photos: Did you see the ‘Super Wolf Blood Moon’?

The Super Wolf Blood Moon rose into the sky Sunday evening, January 20th. The event was a combination of a blood moon and supermoon happening at the same time.

What does that mean?

According to TimeandDate.com, the first full moon of the year is known as the “Wolf Moon” and is named after howling wolves.

A supermoon is a full moon when it’s at the point in its orbit when it’s closest to the Earth.

And a blood moon is what happens with a lunar eclipse, the moon takes on a reddish/orangish tint.

So, did you capture the sight?