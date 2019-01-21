Man arrested at Super 8 in Burlington faces 12 charges
BURLINGTON, Iowa — A man arrested at a Super 8 faces 12 charges after attempting to escape.
Kevin Jermaine Jefferson, 36, was arrested on Jan. 20, according to a press release. He was wanted for parole violation and robbery stemming from an incident where he allegedly stabbed a man named Damian Gordon.
During the arrest, Jefferson damaged a motel window, the release states. However, police were able to apprehend him.
According to the release, authorities found two firearms, one of which is reported stolen from Ft. Madison, Iowa. Officers also found marijuana, methamphetamine, ecstasy, drug paraphernalia, and a large sum of money.
Jefferson now faces 12 charges:
- Des Moines County Warrant – Robbery 1st Degree
- Des Moines County Warrant – Parole Violation
- Firearm by Felon
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility
- Theft 3rd – Possession of Stolen Firearm
- Carrying Weapons
- Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine
- Possession of a Controlled Substance – Ecstasy
- Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana
- Criminal Trespass
- Criminal Mischief 5th degree
Jefferson is held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center.