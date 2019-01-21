× Man arrested at Super 8 in Burlington faces 12 charges

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A man arrested at a Super 8 faces 12 charges after attempting to escape.

Kevin Jermaine Jefferson, 36, was arrested on Jan. 20, according to a press release. He was wanted for parole violation and robbery stemming from an incident where he allegedly stabbed a man named Damian Gordon.

During the arrest, Jefferson damaged a motel window, the release states. However, police were able to apprehend him.

According to the release, authorities found two firearms, one of which is reported stolen from Ft. Madison, Iowa. Officers also found marijuana, methamphetamine, ecstasy, drug paraphernalia, and a large sum of money.

Jefferson now faces 12 charges:

Des Moines County Warrant – Robbery 1st Degree

Des Moines County Warrant – Parole Violation

Firearm by Felon

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility

Theft 3rd – Possession of Stolen Firearm

Carrying Weapons

Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine

Possession of a Controlled Substance – Ecstasy

Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Criminal Trespass

Criminal Mischief 5th degree

Jefferson is held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center.