Fourth winter storm of the season arrives Tuesday

Here we go again!

4-8 inches of snow will be possible with this system in far Northwestern Illinois and Northeastern Iowa. Because of that, Winter Storm Watches have been issued for the US-20 corridor.

For the rest of us, there will be a concern for freezing rain and snow. A strong southerly wind will warm the atmosphere so by the time precipitation breaks out late Tuesday morning, sleet and freezing rain will be a good possibility.

This could put quite a glaze down on untreated surfaces. Looking back at similar systems in the past that come so quickly after Arctic temperatures, we can get some really bad travel conditions pretty quickly.

This system doesn't appear to have as much moisture as this past weekend's storm system so if it all came as snow, it'd probably be less than what we got then.

Still, several inches of slush and ice are a good bet starting mid-morning Tuesday, lasting into the evening hours. Tuesday evening's commute will be much worse than the morning.

So far this month, we've seen just over 11 inches of snow. When you include the blizzard from November, we're still almost double what we normally see in a typical Winter season.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen