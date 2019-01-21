× Farmington, IL Casey’s evacuated after suspect reportedly runs into cooler

FARMINGTON, Illinois — A Casey’s General Store southeast of the Quad Cities was evacuated after someone who was thought to be armed came inside and ran into one of the coolers, police said.

Police were called to the Casey’s, at 84 North Main, around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, January 19, according to a statement from Chief Chris Darsham.

Officers helped get workers and customers out of the store safely, and closed off the streets surrounding the store, said Chief Darsham’s statement.

Chief Darsham said shortly before 8 p.m. the suspect, Clinton J. Shaffer, came out of the store peacefully, with his hands up.

“The store was not robbed and there were no injuries or shots fired during this situation,” said Chief Darsham. “Also, no firearms were recovered from the scene.”

He was charged with felony disorderly conduct and was set to appear in court on February 28 at the Fulton County Courthouse.