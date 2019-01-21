Burlington man rescued by firefighters from burning house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, Iowa -- A man is being treated at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington after firefighters rescued him from a house fire.

Firefighters responded to 1521 S. 8th Street at 12:42 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 20 according to a press release. When they arrived, they saw "heavy black smoke" coming from the roof of the single-story home.

Neighbors told the responders they believed someone was still inside, the press release states. Firefighters broke into the house and found an adult male. They brought the man out of the house and to an ambulance, where he was then transported to the hospital.

According to the release, the fire was extinguished at 1:08 p.m. The house sustained about $20,000 to the structure and $10,000 to the contents in damages.

The condition of the man is unknown. The department is investigating the origin of the fire.