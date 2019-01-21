Augustana College shuts down Old Main after refrigerant leak

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Augustana College has closed down a building because of a refrigerant leak.

Crews were working on the HVAC system at Old Main Monday morning, January 21, when the leak occurred, according to the Director of Public Relations, Ashleigh Johnston.

The leak caused a non-toxic fog, reported the Augustana Observer.

Old Main houses classes for students studying subjects like English, philosophy, communications, religion, political science and history.

Johnston said the building would be closed for the rest of the day. Crews were on scene cleaning and doing air-quality checks after the leak happened.

Students are being asked to avoid the area. Johnston said there shouldn’t be any health risks associated with the leak.

Old Main has been evacuated due to fire alarm. HVAC system experienced a leak while a contractor worked on the system causing a non-toxic fog in Old Main. Students, staff, faculty, and others, please continue to avoid Old Main pic.twitter.com/kP5iVcsiEG — Augustana Observer (@AugieObserver) January 21, 2019