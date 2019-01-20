Total lunar eclipse occurs Sunday night

Skies are clearing out which is great news for those of you wanting to view the only total lunar eclipse of 2019!

The Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse will begin at 9:34pm local time, reaching its maximum at 10:41pm, and then ending around 12:51am early Monday morning.

Lunar eclipses occur when the moon passes into the Earth’s shadow. What makes this one unique is that the moon will pass so deep into the Earth’s shadow that the only light reaching its surface comes from the edge of Earth where sunrises and sunsets are taking place. That particular circumstance is what causes the moon to turn red, or more of a brown color. You won’t need any special devices or telescopes to see the changes, just the naked eye will work fine. The moon will also be at its closest point to earth for the month, which also makes it a supermoon.

If you happen to miss this one, you’ll have to wait until 2021 for the next total lunar eclipse.

Make sure and bundle up though, temperatures will likely start to fall below zero by the time the maximum eclipse occurs.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke