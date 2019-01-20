× Today is National Cheese Lover’s Day

ROCK ISLAND, IL- Cheese fans everywhere, today is your day. January 20 is National Cheese Lover’s Day. To celebrate we’ve compiled a few fun facts about our favorite dairy product.

-Even though it’s high in fat, cheese can be really gouda for you. The high Vitamin B levels can give your hair a healthy aura. Cheese is also one of the best sources of calcium possible. Only 2 ounces of some cheeses can provide 40% to 50% of a person’s daily calcium intake. If you want bones as strong as bricks, cheese is a excellent choice.

-If you’re trying to block sodium from your diet, you might want to avoid cheese. Salt is a necessary ingredient in cheese for protection against pathogens. If you’re looking for a low-sodium cheese, try Swiss cheese (54 mg) and avoid feta (317 mg).

-Be careful not to gorge on all the cheese in your house. In moderation cheese has lots of health benefits, but it’s relatively high saturated fat content makes it unhealthy in large quantities.

-Cheese is found all over the world, from remote cottages to royal palaces. However, if you have a hankering for cheese in Asia, go somewhere else- China, Korea, and Japan traditionally don’t use much cheese. Some scholars believe this is because their cattle were always used to pull plows rather than produce food.

-If you’re lactose intolerant and this holiday has you blue, you’re in luck. According to lactose intolerance expert Steve Carper cheeses like Swiss and brie have low enough lactose levels most people will be fine eating them. If you have a sensitive stomach fresher cheeses like ricotta will make your belly curdle.

Enjoy your day of cheese appreciation!