Local Boy Scouts donate $15,000 worth of popcorn to Army National Guard

DAVENPORT, IOWA -- The Illowa Council, Boy Scouts of America, donated $15,000 worth of popcorn to soldiers serving in the Army National Guard.

"I think it shows a lot of support for us," Jacob Weise with the Army National Guard said. "It's not just here in Davenport. It's across the state of Iowa."

As a part of their annual popcorn sale fundraiser, local Scouts collected financial donations from members of the community in order to provide popcorn to service-members.

Scouts loaded the popcorn into a military transport vehicle and had the opportunity to meet the soldiers.

"It's cool to be able to actually pick up the popcorn and put it on the truck," Scout Nathaniel Hines said. "I like to see that it goes to men and women serving our county."

The Illowa Council development director Kenneth Brooks said this is a record year for the scouts' military donations.