× Arsenal Island opens up for a clock tower tour and prime eagle watching

ROCK ISLAND, IL- If you’re looking for a spot to eagle watch, take out your calendars. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced tours of their Historic Clock Tower on Arsenal Island. The tower offers a spectacular view of the Mississippi River, which is perfect for spotting bald eagles who come here during the winter.

Visitors will learn about the historic Clock Tower from a Corps Park Ranger as they climb to the top.

The tours will be on Saturdays and Sundays for the next three weeks, starting January 26 and ending February 10. Each day will have two tours, one at 10 a.m. and another at 12 p.m.

Everything will last about an hour and a half. It does involve walking up 12 flights of stairs and briefly going outside, so wear comfortable shoes and dress for the weather.

The tours are free, but it’s encouraged to register in advance by calling the Visitor Center at (309) 794-5338. For more information on how to visit the Arsenal visit their website.