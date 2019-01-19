Trump offers the nation his shutdown deal

UPDATE: Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a prepared statement prior to the president’s address, indicating his proposal would not pass through the House of Representatives. Pelosi said the deal was only a compilation of “previously rejected initiatives” which “do not represent a good faith effort to restore certainty to people’s lives.” She laid out Democrat’s solutions for border security, which include increased infrastructure, drug detection technology, more customs personnel, and more immigration judges. According to Pelosi, the Democrats plan to pass bills with the direct intention of reopening the government.

WASHINGTON DC- President Trump delivered an address Saturday to offer his proposed fix to the government shutdown. Trump proposed extending DACA protection in order for full border wall funding.

Trump began his address by outlining

In full detail, Trump asked for:

-$800 million for humanitarian aid

-$805 million for drug detection at ports of entry

-Over 2,750 new border agents

-75 new immigration judges

-$5.7 billion for a “strategic deployment of physical barriers.”

In turn, Trump offered Democrats three years of legislative protection for DACA participants, which would allow them to acquire work visas and prevent any deportation. He would also extend the same protection for 300,000 immigrants currently with a temporary protected status.

After his speech, Trump left without taking questions from reporters.

If accepted, this deal would immediately reopen the government. However, it doesn’t seem likely to go through. Earlier in the day Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) issued a statement via Twitter outlining his stance on the deal. Durbin wrote he can’t support the deal as reported and probably won’t pass the Senate. He instead called on Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to immediately reopen the government. Durbin stayed in line with most Democrats by saying the government must be reopened before negotiations on a border wall can commence.