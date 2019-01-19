Moline man buys 30 pizzas for QC International Airport employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Paul Michaels walked in to the Little Caesar' Pizza, off 41st street in Moline, on a mission.

"Well, everybody loves pizza," Michaels said. " I just decided a few days ago to do this."

Michaels decided to buy lunch for TSA employees at the Quad Cities International Airport who have not been paid due to the government shutdown.

"I'm unemployed right now," Michaels said."I'm just trying to do a good deed for people who aren't getting paid."

He reached out to Moline's Little Caesar's owner, Chuck Keown, about matching his donations.

"I got a call on Tuesday from Paul," Keown said. "He wanted to know if we would be willing to match his donations for the airport workers. so we decided yes because it is a good cause."

Together, the two loaded up 30 pizzas,crazy bread, and sauces, and headed to the airport.

"It's a boost in the morale," TSA employee Bill Rambo said. "To see that people do care, they have compassion, and they have empathy. It's hard without a paycheck.”

Michaels says he plans on bringing breakfast to the TSA workers sometime next week.

"I'm just doing it as a good cause," Michaels said. "I want to help others before I help myself.”