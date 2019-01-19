How much snow fell; timeline of tumbling temps tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This will go down as the third biggest snowstorm of the Winter season so far, but we are far from done as our attention turns to a very chilly night ahead.

Snowfall reports coming in on Saturday morning were right in the forecast range of 4-8 inches that James, Andrew, and I forecast. As expected, the winds really gusted up, causing some drifts to be reported in the 14-18 inch range around Muscatine.

We will still have poor road conditions on those east-west thoroughfares...mainly the ones that have the ability for the wind to blow across them. But as road crews lay road salt, these will improve as the afternoon wears on.

From this point forward, we will focus on the bitterly cold temperatures. You'll definitely want to shovel and snow-blow the drive now because it gets downright frigid tonight. Temperatures will drop to around zero overnight with chills as cold as -10 degrees.

We'll only bounce back into the teens on Sunday with a very fluffy inch of snow possible.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen