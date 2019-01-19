× Clinton firefighter moved out of ICU

CLINTON, Iowa- Adam Cain, the Clinton firefighter who sustained life threatening injuries fighting a fire in grain-silo fire is out of the ICU.

Today US Representative Dave Loebsack visited Cain and his family to wish them well.

Cain has been in the hospital recovering since January 5. He recently had surgery and is breathing on his own.

Cain was injured in the same fire that took the life of Lieutenant Eric Hosette.

Cain’s family is asking people to the the community and Adam in their thoughts and prayers.