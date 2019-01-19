Author advocates for ‘younger generations,’ says there’s a trick to bridging the gap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Author Mark C. Perna is attempting to bridge the gap between generations with his book "Answering Why."

Perna made a visit to the Quad Cities in mid-January to speak about his book and give his thoughts on how to connect with Generations Y and Z, or as he calls them, the "younger generations."

He said the "younger generations" are a tremendous resource, it's just a matter of learning how to connect.

"Our challenge though as parents, educators and employers is getting them to want something," he said. "They're looking for the answer why."

