Author advocates for ‘younger generations,’ says there’s a trick to bridging the gap

MOLINE, Illinois -- Author Mark C. Perna is attempting to bridge the gap between generations with his book "Answering Why."
Perna made a visit to the Quad Cities in mid-January to speak about his book and give his thoughts on how to connect with Generations Y and Z, or as he calls them, the "younger generations."
He said the "younger generations" are a tremendous resource, it's just a matter of learning how to connect.
"Our challenge though as parents, educators and employers is getting them to want something," he said. "They're looking for the answer why."