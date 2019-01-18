The Score Week 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Part 1

Rock Island beats united Township in overtime 56-53. Hear UT's Coach Ryan Webber mic'd up and Rocks talk about their big win.

Moline scores a 14 point win over Alleman to stay perfect in the Western Big 6.

Galesburg falls at Quincy

Central wins the battle of Davenport over West 78-42. Hear from the Blue Devils after the win.

Assumption holds serve at home against Pleasant Valley 50-42.

Wethersfield rolls past rival Annawan 72-33.

Kewanee beats Erie-Prophetstown with a buzzer beater 56-55.

Bureau Valley runs past St. Bede 67-39.

Pleasant Valley Girls win their 15th game this season. Hear Coach Jenny Goetz's pregame speech.

Davenport Central Girls cruise past West 52-38.

Geneseo Girls with a win at the Kewanee MLK Tournament.

Bureau Valley Girls beat Orion 56-50.

The Score Part 2

Watch Brea Beal become the all-time leading scorer in the Western Big 6.

Stocking Stat of the night.