Moline school lockdowns lifted after being prompted by nearby bank robbery

Posted 10:38 am, January 18, 2019, by , Updated at 11:08AM, January 18, 2019

Update: The passive lockdowns at three Moline schools have been lifted.

Original: MOLINE, Illinois — Three schools in Moline were placed on lockdown after a robbery was reported at a nearby bank.

Moline High School, Roosevelt Elemenary School and Coolidge School were placed on a passive lockdown, according to Detective Brownell, Moline High School’s liaison officer.  A passive lockdown means the outside doors are locked and classes are on restricted movement.

Detective Brownell said the robbery was reported around 9:45 a.m. Friday, January 18 at American Bank and Trust on 41st Street near Avenue of the Cities.  There was a report that a gun was used in the incident.

The suspect remained at large as of 10:30 a.m., said Detective Brownell.  Crime scene tape was wrapped around the bank’s parking lot and police squads were on scene.

This is a developing story. WQAD News 8 has a crew on scene, check back for information. 