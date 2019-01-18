× Moline school lockdowns lifted after being prompted by nearby bank robbery

Update: The passive lockdowns at three Moline schools have been lifted.

Original: MOLINE, Illinois — Three schools in Moline were placed on lockdown after a robbery was reported at a nearby bank.

Moline High School, Roosevelt Elemenary School and Coolidge School were placed on a passive lockdown, according to Detective Brownell, Moline High School’s liaison officer. A passive lockdown means the outside doors are locked and classes are on restricted movement.

Detective Brownell said the robbery was reported around 9:45 a.m. Friday, January 18 at American Bank and Trust on 41st Street near Avenue of the Cities. There was a report that a gun was used in the incident.

The suspect remained at large as of 10:30 a.m., said Detective Brownell. Crime scene tape was wrapped around the bank’s parking lot and police squads were on scene.

This is a developing story. WQAD News 8 has a crew on scene, check back for information.