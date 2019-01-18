NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: It’s Girl Scout Cookie Season!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thin Mints. Samoas. Do-Si-Dos. Shortbread. No matter which Girl Scout Cookies you order, don't throw away the box!

You can up-cycle all those boxes (because who orders just one?) into some really cute crafts. On Friday, January 18th during Nailed It Or Failed It on Good Morning Quad Cities and WQAD News 8 at 11am, we transformed boxes of our favorite cookies into tiny purses and bookmarks! Click the video above to see how to make a little change purse (or click here if I went too fast!) and click the video below to see how we made bookmarks (or click here).

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We continued the Girl Scout Cookie theme for our Cocktail of the Week. Here's the recipe for Thin Mint Shooters:

Cover Rim of Glass with Chocolate Frosting

Dip Glass into Bowl of Crushed Thin Mints

Shake Up 1/4 Cup Baileys Irish Cream, 1/4 Cup Creme de Cocoa, 1/4 Cup Creme de Menthe, and 3/4 Cup Milk

Pour Mixture into Glasses

Enjoy!