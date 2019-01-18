× Lin-Manuel Miranda changes lyrics to blast fan filming Hamilton show

Lin-Manuel Miranda made an impromptu edit to one of the numbers in his acclaimed Hamilton Wednesday night after he spotted a woman filming a performance in Puerto Rico.

While performing One Shot, Miranda noticed the audience member pointing a camera at the stage, the BBC reports. So, thinking (or rapping, actually) on his feet, he slipped a new line into the song: “I’m a get a scholarship to King’s College, I probably shouldn’t brag, but dag, I amaze and astonish, lady Filming in the fourth row, please stop it.”

Traditionally, that last line is, “The problem is I got a lot of brains but no polish.”

In a tweet after the show, Miranda shared the “2nd ‘rewrite’” and requested that audiences, “Please don’t make me do that s—t again.”

As a general rule, filming a theater performance is a “serious no-no,” per TribLive.com, which reports that the woman did end up sending an apology to Miranda, who is reprising the title role in the musical during a limited run in Puerto Rico.

“I cannot believe I actually witnessed this live,” one audience member tweeted about the line change. “Everyone in theater gasped when that happened.” (Read more Lin-Manuel Miranda stories.)

