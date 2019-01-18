× Hazardous road conditions overnight… Season’s coldest this weekend

A Winter Storm WARNING goes is in effect from now through noon Saturday.

A strip of some light snow is already being noticed on the radar around the U.S. 20 corridor from Waterloo to Galena. Snow will overspread the rest of the area from west to east by sunset with moderate to heavy snow developing during the overnight hours. Winds will be increasing during the overnight as well with gust around 30 mph. Naturally, this will cause plenty of blowing and drifting resulting in limited visibility and hazardous road conditions.

Snowfall will taper off during the morning hours on Saturday with totals ranging from 4-8 inches. The higher amounts expected just north and west of the Quad Cities.

The departure of this system will allow temperatures to plummet during the day with teens in the morning to single digits heading into the evening hours. Throw in the wind and wind chills could be as cold as the minus teens.

After a quiet and very cold Sunday comes another system still on track to arrive early next week. This will bring another round of shoveling snow Tuesday morning as well followed by another reinforcing shot of arctic cold.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

