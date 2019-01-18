Fun winter activities to keep you moving: Bowling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winter weather doesn't mean you can't keep up with your exercise regimen. WQAD News 8 is partnering with ORA to show you how to stay active.

Matt Randazzo and Kory Kuffler hit the bowling lanes as a way to get active. And they realized they weren't the only ones.

"I'm not sitting in front of the TV," said Jesse Goswick. "You've got to get out in the winter because that's when you put on all your weight do if you're not out here active."

Bowling keeps you active, but can slow you don't without the proper precautions.

A doctor's advice? If you don't do it often, warm up first and get your body loose.