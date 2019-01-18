‘Dancing with GMQC’: 6-year-old jams out to Maroon 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every Friday on Good Morning Quad Cities, we want to see what gets you dancing. It's part of our segment "Dancing with GMQC" sponsored by Fred Astaire Dance Studios.

The segment is all about you showing us what makes you want to dance.

The video is from Bev Petersen, but it was taken by Kelli Petersen of her son Caysen Petersen, age 6, from Mediapolis, lip syncing to "Girls Like You" by Maroon 5. Watch him spin, jive and even flop along to the beat!

