Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo returns to Taxslayer Center

MOLINE, Illinois – Cinch’s World’s Toughest Rodeo will be back in Moline on January 18 and January 19.

Tickets were listed starting at $9.95 on Friday morning.

According to a press release, shows will include 3 fan favorite events, Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, and the most extreme sport, Bull Riding.

Here is more of what officials say the rodeo will offer in 2019:

“The world’s smallest cowboy, WHIPLASH the Cowboy Monkey and his trusty steed Boogie! Standing at just 2 ft tall and weighing in at only 8 pounds this little monkey buckaroo, dressed to the nines in of course his best cowboy attire, will “WOW” the crowd as he and Boogie herd and catch the elusive Barbados sheep!

Joining Whiplash, the beautiful and talented Trick and Roman Rider, Dusti Dickerson will perform!

We guarantee Dusti, with her daring tricks at high speeds, will keep all the fans on the edge of their seats!

As always, and back by popular demand, our voice behind the mic for over 20 years, Roger Mooney, will provide the play by play rodeo action!”