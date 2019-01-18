× Challenges ahead with heavy snow and increasing wind

Get ready for a major winter storm! Winter Storm Warnings go into effect at 3:00pm today, lasting through noon Saturday.

Clouds will thicken up today with highs around 30. Some light snow is possible by noon in the U.S. 20 corridor from Waterloo to Galena and Stockton. Snow will overspread the rest of the area by sundown tonight with moderate to heavy snow during the overnight.

Snowfall will taper off during the morning hours on Saturday with totals ranging from 4-8 inches. There is an opportunity of seeing more than 8 inches in places where there’s an early onset to the snow (north of the Quad Cities).

This winter storm will be different than last weekend’s because this one comes with winds that could gust to 35 mph Saturday. This will cause blowing and drifting to occur, making travel even that much more hazardous.

As driving conditions improve Saturday afternoon, temperatures will plummet. We are set for the coldest temperatures so far this Winter with temps down to zero Sunday morning with chills down to -12.

More shoveling snow is possible Tuesday and Friday in what continues to be the most active weather pattern of Winter.