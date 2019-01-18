Be a part of Putnam Museum’s newest exhibit, get a free ticket

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa- The Putnam Museum is taking a new look at the issue of race and hopes you'll help by leaving behind some very personal history.

January 18 and 19, The Putnam is asking people to be a part of the exhibit by bringing their ancestry results from places like Ancestry.com and 23andme.

From 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. you can bring your test results to be featured in the exhibit and get a free admission pass.

Shared results will be featured on a huge map as part of the museum's exhibit called "Race: Are We So Different?"

It's designed to show the wide-ranging backgrounds of residents in the Quad Cities.

The exhibit opens Saturday, January 26.

The museum says it won't keep your test results, the information will be part of a permanent archive.