× 9-year-old Galena boy pronounced deceased after drowning

GALENA, Illinois- a 9-year-old boy was pronounced dead after he had “gone under the water for an extended amount of time.”

Friday, January 18, Galena police received several 911 calls about a boy that had drowned at 2000 Territory Drive, rural Galena.

When police arrived they learned that a 9-year-old boy had gone under the water for an extended amount of time and was pulled from the pool unresponsive.

CPR was done on at the scene and the boy was transported to the Midwest Medical Center by Ambulance.

The Midwest Medical Center later pronounced the boy as deceased.

Police are still investigating.