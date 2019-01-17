× With snow on the forecast, these cities have declared snow emergencies

A Winter Storm WATCH has been issued for the News 8 viewing area beginning Friday afternoon and lasting until 3pm Saturday.

James Zahara says widespread amounts of 4 to 6 inches looks likely, with some areas north of the Quad Cities along Highway 20 expected to close to 8 inches.

Out of caution the following cities have declared snow emergencies:

Coal Valley has issued a snow emergency from 6:00 pm Friday, January 18th 2019 through noon on Sunday, January 20th 2019. No cars are allowed on any Village Street, the city will be towing cars that block the roadways.

Davenport The Snow Emergency will go into effect beginning at 6:00 p.m. Friday, January 18 through 6:00 p.m. Saturday, January 19.

Vehicles parked on Posted Snow Routes will be ticketed and may be towed.

As an alternative to on-street parking in the Downtown, residents, and visitors to the area may park for free in any one of the City’s three parking ramps beginning at 5pm, Friday, January 18th through 7am, Sunday, January 20th.

Check back often as more cities follow suit