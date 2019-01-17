× Winter storm alerts out for the area… Check out how much snow you’ll see

A Winter Storm WATCH has been issued for the News 8 viewing area beginning Friday afternoon and lasting until 3pm Saturday.

Plenty of broken cloudiness heading overnight but we’ll keep it dry with overnight lows around the upper teens.

The snowfall I addressed yesterday for the area is still on track for the start of the weekend. Widespread amounts of 4 to 6 inches looks likely, with some areas north of the Quad Cities along Highway 20 expected to close to 8 inches. Areas near the Quincy also are also expecting amounts to exceed over 6 inches. The snow begins by mid-afternoon Friday (3pm) for areas north and then become more widespread later that night into Saturday morning before tapering that afternoon. Strong winds will begin pushing into the area Saturday creating significant blowing and drifting of snow.

Bitterly cold temperatures follow by Sunday with highs likely not leaving the single digits above zero for most. Wind chills will be below zero for much of the day.

Chances for snow will return early next week with more accumulation likely. Temperatures will only reach the upper teens to lower 20s for daytime highs.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

