Vehicle on fire in multiple vehicle crash south of Woodhull

KNOX COUNTY, Illinois — Several vehicles are involved in an accident and one of them is on fire five miles south of Woodhull.

The crash happened on I-74 westbound. Illinois State Police are responding to the crash, according to an email they sent News 8 at 9:48 a.m.

The ISP are expecting lanes to be blocked off. No injuries have been reported so far.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when more information is available.