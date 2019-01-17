× SUV vs semi crash sends one to the hospital with “life threatening injuries”

GLENVIEW, Illinois- A woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after she rear-ended a parked semi.

Police say January 17, around 2:58 p.m. a 30-year-old Orland Park woman crashed her gray Toyota SUV into the rear of a semi that had pulled to the side of the road on Interstate 294 SB Willow Road near Glenview, Illinois.

According to police, the semi was parked in the striped gore area and had emergency hazard lights activated at the time.

The woman was life-flighted by helicopter to Lutheran General Hospital.

The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash.