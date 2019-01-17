No injuries after disturbance in Silvis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS, Illinois-- Police say no one was injured during a disturbance in Silvis.

There was a heavy police presence at an apartment complex on 16th Street in Silvis at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, January 17. At least seven squad cars were on the scene.

Police were going in and out of several apartment buildings and talking with people standing on the sidewalk.

Silvis Police, Hampton-Rapids City Police and Rock Island County Sheriff all responded. Police say the incident was isolated and there's no immediate danger to the public.