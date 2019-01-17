× Mechanical trouble leads to a fiery 3-car crash outside Woodhull

WOODHULL, Illinois- Three cars traveling west on Interstate 74 ended up in an accident after one experienced “mechanical trouble” while another car tried to pass.

According to Illinois State Police, three cars, a Mercury passenger car, a Chevrolet SUV, and a Ford Pickup, were driving near mile marker 37 on Interstate 74 near Woodhull.

The Mercury moved into the left lane to pass the Ford Pickup. However, the Chevrolet SUV “experienced mechanical

trouble and slowed down.”

The Mercury rear-ended the SUV. Police say both cars lost control and crashed into the median. The Mercury then caught fire.

The truck swerved to miss the accident and crashed into the ditch on the right side of the road.

Traffic was temporarily shut down to extinguish the fire and recover the vehicles. But has since been reopened.

The driver of the mercury, a 44-year-old Zearing, Iowa native, was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Galesburg for

non-life threatening injuries. He was cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.