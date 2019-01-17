× Here’s how you can honor Martin Luther King Jr. in 2019

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is on Jan. 21, and the Quad Cities and surrounding areas are honoring his memory through services and ceremonies.

Here’s a running list of all of the ways you can honor this great civil rights leader in areas near you:

Clinton

Clinton Community College – Annual Martin Luther King , Jr. Celebration Sunday, Jan. 20, Food: 1:30-2:30 p.m., Program at 2:45 p.m. at 1000 Lincoln Boulevard

Davenport

Davenport Library – “ Martin Luther King Jr. and the Struggle to Close the Income Inequity Gap” Discussion Tuesday, Jan. 22, 6:30 p.m. at 321 Main Street

Rock Island

Augustana College – Voice recital in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Friday, Jan. 18, 7:30 pm at Wallenberg Hall

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center – Annual Memorial Service and Awards Monday, Jan. 21, 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 630 Ninth Street

Rock Island Arsenal – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Observance Thursday, Jan. 24, 1:00 p.m. at Heritage Hall



This post will be added to as Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaches. Check back for updates.