Here’s how you can honor Martin Luther King Jr. in 2019
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is on Jan. 21, and the Quad Cities and surrounding areas are honoring his memory through services and ceremonies.
Here’s a running list of all of the ways you can honor this great civil rights leader in areas near you:
Clinton
- Clinton Community College – Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration
- Sunday, Jan. 20, Food: 1:30-2:30 p.m., Program at 2:45 p.m. at 1000 Lincoln Boulevard
Davenport
- Davenport Library – “Martin Luther King Jr. and the Struggle to Close the Income Inequity Gap” Discussion
- Tuesday, Jan. 22, 6:30 p.m. at 321 Main Street
Rock Island
- Augustana College – Voice recital in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
- Friday, Jan. 18, 7:30 pm at Wallenberg Hall
- The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center – Annual Memorial Service and Awards
- Monday, Jan. 21, 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 630 Ninth Street
- Rock Island Arsenal – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Observance
- Thursday, Jan. 24, 1:00 p.m. at Heritage Hall
This post was created from viewer submissions. Did we miss something? Send us an email at News@wqad.com, or send us a news tip, here.
This post will be added to as Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaches. Check back for updates.