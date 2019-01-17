× Health clinic serves those at risk of HIV

MOLINE, Illinois — The Project of the Quad Cities has expanded its HIV services and now includes a PrEP an PEP clinic at its new location in Moline.

PrEP and PEP refer to HIV medications to prevent the transmission of HIV or reduce the chances of transmission after exposure.

“If people are taking PrEP that means we can end HIV easier,” The Project’s Executive Director Andrea Meirick says.

The Project’s new space in the Caxton Building on 1701 River Drive features colorful walls and exposed brick walls. Meirick says the clinic’s new design came about through client and patient focus groups.

“I was able to get multiple funders to work together, to make the infrastructure improve, to create the for people to want to be tested, to want to receive treatment, and to want to stay in care.”

The non-profit also houses an STD clinic with testing and treatment, counseling and other supportive services to vulnerable communities.

A Schnucks pharmacy is slated to open on-site in the next couple of weeks.