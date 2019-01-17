Giant Kentucky snowman gives would-be vandal dose of instant karma

PETERSBURG, Kentucky – A driver was dealt a dose of instant karma when the person tried to topple a snowman with their vehicle on Monday.

Cory Lutz of Kentucky told WJW that his fiancee, Lucy, was visiting from Mississippi this past weekend with her sister, Laura.

Lutz said that Lucy was “elated to experience the biggest snowfall she’s ever seen!”

The three had a weekend filled with sledding, snowball fights, and even some canoeing. Lutz said they wanted to make the most of the winter wonderland. And, of course, that included building a snowman.

They used a stump in Lutz’s front yard as the base for their towering 9-foot tall snowman called Frosty.

Frosty was “decked out in a top hat, and smiling at the neighbors,” Lutz told WJW.

According to Lutz, they thought the community loved their snowman – people would even wave and honk their horns as they drove by.

“However, evidently not everyone was a fan!” Lutz said.

He came home Monday to find a set of tire tracks in his yard that abruptly ended at the base of the snowman. The stump was exposed and featured a snowy imprint of the bumper, which appears to have come to a sudden stop when it hit the massive stump just beneath the snow.

“Apparently Frosty had been handing out life lessons to surprised 4×4 vandals. ‘You reap what you sow!’ Still standing, and still smiling – He certainly had the last laugh!” Lutz said.