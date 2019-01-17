Galesburg PD needs your help finding this “endangered” man

Joseph V Harper, 22, was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, blue shoes, and a red and white winter jacket.

Joseph was last seen around 6 a.m. on wednesday, January 16. He was at his home in the 800 block of E North Street in Galesburg.

“Joseph travels by foot and does not he a vehicle or a bicycle. He does sometimes take the city bus. Joseph frequents both Family Videos in town. He does not have a cell phone.”

According to police Joseph’s parents have reported him missing, but at this time they don’t suspect foul play.

If anyone sees Joseph Harper, or has any information about his whereabouts they are asked to please call 911 or (309) 343-9151 to get him back to his family safely.