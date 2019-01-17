First look at snowfall potential for Friday night and Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Confidence continues to increase when it comes to how much snow we will likely see as a potent storm system beings to move through the region late Friday and early Saturday.

The timing has moved up a little bit compared to the previous model runs now bringing accumulating snow to areas north of the Quad Cities by Friday afternoon.

The rest of us will wait until Friday evening, likely after 6pm or so, for the rest of the snow to arrive. This initial band will likely cause some light accumulations before strengthening later in the afternoon. The snow will quickly reduce visibility and create slick travel.

By Friday evening widespread light to moderate snow will move in area-wide. Reduced visibility and accumulation on roads will be likely with temperatures remaining in the 20s. This will create lightweight snow that will easily blow around with any sort of wind, which will be increasing as we head into Saturday afternoon and evening.

Here's the general timing of when you can expect road conditions to be impacted. The heaviest snow will fall between midnight Saturday morning until around 6am Saturday morning before gradually tapering off by mid-morning. This is when accumulation on road surfaces will be likely. Travel should be avoided during this time frame.

Snowfall totals will generally be around 4 to 6 inches across much of the Quad Cities, with higher amounts of 6 inches or more located along the US-20 corridor. This heavier band could still shift a little north or south in the next 24 hours, but as of right now this appears to be the likely scenario.

.Because this system has much colder air associated with it compared to last weekend, the snow will be able to accumulate more efficiently. When temperatures are warm, the snow will also weigh more causing it to compact on the ground. With the lighter snows, like the one we will see this weekend, it will fluff up a bit more and create more problems for travelers, especially as the stronger winds arrive later on Saturday.

BOTTOM LINE: Snow begins for areas north of the Quad Cities by the mid-afternoon Friday, followed by the rest of the area after 6pm Friday evening. The heaviest snow will arrive between midnight Saturday morning and taper off to lighter snow by 6am Saturday. Total accumulations of 4-6 inches are likely with blowing and drifting snow, especially in open areas, taking place Saturday evening into Sunday morning. If you must travel, make sure your vehicle has a winter weather survival kit should you become stranded.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

