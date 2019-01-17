× Dixon man arrested after Washington Elementary “soft” lockdown

DIXON, Illinois- After a police chase forced a soft lockdown of Washington Elementary School, a Dixon man faces several felony charges.

January 17, Dixon Police responded to a disturbance call at the 800 block of East Graham Street. They found the car involved in the disturbance leaving the area.

Officers say they attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle sped off.

While in the 500 block of North Jefferson Avenue, the male passenger of the vehicle bailed out while the car was still moving.

The man ran westbound between East Morgan Street and East Chamberlin Street.

During the course of their investigation, officers learned the was Arius Jafar Malone-Ball, 20.

Officers confirmed that Ball had two valid arrest warrants, one out of Whiteside County and the second out of Lee County.

Due to the chase being near Washington Elementary School, 703 East Morgan Street, the school was placed on “Soft Lockdown,” but police say there was no risk to the safety of the staff and students.

A “Soft Lockdown” allows staff and students to move within the interior of the school, but not the exterior. This “Soft Lockdown” was just precautionary.

Arius Jafar Malone-Ball faces the following charges: