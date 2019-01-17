× Democratic control in the Illinois statehouse: What it means for 2019

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois- We are having Breakfast With…Illinois State House Rep. Mike Halpin Thursday, January 17 on Good Morning Quad Cities. We’re having it at the City Limits Saloon & Grill.

Halpin is the Democrat representing the state’s 72nd district, which covers much of the Illinois Quad Cities. Halpin recently won re-election to his second term in office and along with that, were many from his same party.

Democrats now hold a super majority in both the state house and the state senate. Democrat J.B. Pritzker won the Governor’s race. The billionaire heir to the Hyatt hotel chain defeated first-term Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner in November. Pritzker was sworn into office Monday, January 14.

We’ll ask Halpin about the issues he wants to see addressed in the new legislative session. We’ll also him about the possibility of passenger rail service or Amtrak coming to the Quad Cities.